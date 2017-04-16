Forced to undergo alcohol test: Traffic cop who took action against BJP corporator

Police inspector Shankar Damse, who took action against BJP corporator Amol Balwadkar for alleged violation of traffic norms, has filed a written complaint about the treatment meted out to him by officials of his department after the incident. Damse has alleged that Inspector Sunil Patil of Warje traffic division “favoured and helped Balwadkar”. Damse said he had to undergo a breathalyser test in front of his juniors at the Shivajinagar traffic division, following a “fake complaint by Balwadkar” that claimed he was drunk while on duty.

Inspector Damse, attached to the Shivajinagar traffic division, had filed an offence against Balwadkar for allegedly threatening traffic policemen who had applied jammers on his car, which had been stopped in a no-parking zone on J M Road on April 10.

Police had arrested Balwadkar and his driver Ganesh Chaudhari on charges under Section 353 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from performing duty and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act) of the IPC. They were later released on bail.

Damse has filed a complaint at his office, saying Police Inspector Sunil Patil called him up and asked him to release Balwadkar’s vehicle. He alleged that as per Inspector Patil’s suggestion, the BJP corporator called the traffic control room and made a “false complaint” against him, claiming he was drunk at the time of the incident.

In his complaint, Damse said Assistant Commissioner of Police Preeti Tipre called him to the Shivajinagar traffic division office, where Balwadkar was also present. He said a breathalyser test was conducted on him, in front of his juniors and Balwadkar, even after he told them that he didn’t drink.

The test result was negative for alcohol. In his complaint, Damse said he was sad and was having sleepless nights as officials from his own department, instead of supporting him, had treated him badly and caused mental harassment While Damse refused to comment on the issue, Balwadkar told mediapersons that his driver, Ganesh Chaudhari, told him that Damse looked drunk. Balwadkar also claimed that Damse “sounded drunk” while speaking to him over the phone, so he contacted the control room to complain about him and demand a test.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Pravin Mundhe said, “We are enquiring into the matter… Inspector Damse or any other offices should approach senior officials over any grievances on their part.”

