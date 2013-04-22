For the Dead travel fast

Student filmmaker Elmar Imanov from Azerbaijan talks about his award-winning short film The Swing of the Coffin Maker

On the surface,Die Schaukel Des Sargmachers (The Swing of the Coffin Maker) comes across as the ordinary story of a poor man trying to earn a living by selling coffins. Living in the middle of nowhere in a desolated place,the story of Yusuf and his son Musa is as simple as is poignant. It was one of the main reasons why this short film made by Elmar Imanov,has not only won accolades the world over but is also competing at the first edition of the National Students Film Award (NSFA) and Students Film Festival of India (SFFI) at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Since its completion last year,the film has not only been making rounds of film festivals across the globes but has also won bronze medal at the Student Academy Award,the Golden Award at the International Student Film and Video Festival Beijing 2012,and also Best Feature under 30 minutes at Sehs üchte 2012. Besides,it has been shown at the Dresden 2012,KurzFilmFest Hamburg 2012 and the Montreal World Film Festival 2012.

Dressed in a blue shirt,denims and slippers,he paints a picture of contentment. He says,It is nice to see the movie win the awards but people coming and telling that the movie was beautiful after the screening is even better. Imanov’s film,based on a short story by Anton Chekov,was showcased at FTII on Saturday. Shot in Azerbaijan in 11 days,the film,he says,is not an exact adaptation of Chekovs story. But the central characters are heavily inspired from the story, he adds. The movie details the story of Yusuf,who in addition to building coffins in a small town of Azerbaijan also has to take care of Musa,his mentally-challenged son,with limited motor skills.

Imanov,a graduate from the International Film School in Cologne,Germany says that Azerbaijan is a beautiful land with many wonderful stories waiting to be told. There is heavy censorship there and the film industry is not as developed as India,primarily because there arent many professionals to work on films, he says,adding that he hopes to make a musical in future. There is a lot of preparation to be done, he concludes.

