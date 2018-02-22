For speedy redressal of cases & issues: India’s first legal counselling centre to come up in Pune

Gokhale Sanchit, a centre at GIPE, inaugurated by Sharad Pawar. Mohin Sawant Gokhale Sanchit, a centre at GIPE, inaugurated by Sharad Pawar. Mohin Sawant

Soon, litigants in civil cases may find a way to resolve matters amicably, without spending years in courtrooms, by approaching the first-of-its-kind legal counselling centre in India, to be set up in Pune. The centre — an initiative by the city-based Servants of India Society (SIS), which runs educational centres across India, and the Bombay High Court — will be set up on the campus of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE).

All cases, barring criminal ones, can be taken up for settlement at the centre, where legal experts including judges and lawyers practising at the High Court, as well as subject experts, will preside over them. The cases will be referred by the High Court.

“We are currently in talks with judges of Bombay HC, legal experts and subject experts from various fields. The objective of setting up this centre is to counsel people and settle their litigation, before approaching any court… this will also help the courts deal with the pendency of cases. The centre is likely to be launched by July this year,” said Atmanand Mishra, former president of SIS.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event where Gokhale Sanchit, a new centre on the GIPE campus, was inaugurated by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The building was built at a cost of Rs 7 crore, with money left behind by educator and freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

On the counselling centre, Mishra said, “This will be a first-of-its-kind full-time centre, which will deal with cases, right from lower courts up to the High Court…”.

Though the proposed Centre will mainly receive cases referred directly by the HC, persons differing on legal issues, pertaining to property disputes or similar cases, can approach the centre directly. “Those facing legal issues pertaining to women and children can directly approach the centre and seek resolution of the matter,” said Rashmi Sawant, an advocate at the Pune district court and a legal advisor for the centre.

The SIS committee is also hopeful about inviting political leaders and personalities from all walks of life, as their opinions and expertise would help the parties reach a mutual consensus in legal tangles.

Meanwhile, at the inaugural event on Wednesday, Pawar reminisced about his college days, when he used to visit the GIPE campus, located next to his college, to “study in peace”. Hailing Gokhale as a “visionary ahead of his times”, Pawar said, “Gokhale took up various roles… each of them dealt with solving problems and issues faced by the society. He also had ideas to bring revolutionary changes in the field of science and industries”.

SIS has also tied up with the Centre for Development of Advanced Committee (C-DCA) to provide special computer-based training to students. The new building will also cater to conducting sports and learning activities for pre-schoolers in the locality. Both these courses are expected to start in June this year.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App