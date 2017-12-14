For sale of Khadi items and honey Centre to set up Khadi plaza in Pune

The multi-storey plaza will be constructed on the premises of the Central Bee Research and Training Institute. File The multi-storey plaza will be constructed on the premises of the Central Bee Research and Training Institute. File

The Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has recently decided to set up a Khadi plaza in the city, which will sell exclusive Khadi and handmade products, along with honey.

The multi-storey plaza will be constructed on the premises of Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI), and will be operated under the aegis of the MSME. The ministry has roped in the Coir Board and the Jharkhand government to supply products.

Confirming the development, CBRTI Director R K Singh, told The Indian Express, “We were recently communicated about the ministry’s plan to scale up sales of Khadi and handmade products. They have chosen Pune for the first-of-its-kind commercial sales through the Khadi plaza.”

The honey parlour, run by the institute, is one of the most popular joints in the city, where three varieties of honey are available round the year. Honey weighing about 7,000 kgs are sold out within less than three months, Singh said, adding, “This was one of the prime reasons why the ministry decided to start commercial sales of other Khadi products.”

“The handmade products, showpieces, all made by tribal people from across the country, will be kept for sale, allowing them access to the best possible market rates. In addition, there will also be Khadi clothes, herbal cosmetics and coir products available for purchase,” added the director.

Though it will be a commercial complex, the sales and marketing will be managed by the Khadi Bhavan, which is now in the process of hiring architects before rolling out design and construction at the site.

The Khadi Bhavan also plans to strengthen its workforce in 2018, when fresh recruitment is planned to fill nearly 500 new vacancies. The Khadi plaza will be operated by a team of volunteers, identified for the front sales, appointed by the Khadi Bhavan.

From its mandated training for bee-keeping, collection and sale of honey at the parlour, the CBRTI earns Rs 12 lakh, apart from by Rs 7 lakh it earns through numerous trainings organised throughout the year.

The institute has also planned to start training workshops or short-duration courses for people from all parts of the state. At the end of the sessions, the participants would receive a certificate from the institute.

This move, the bee experts believe, will not only facilitate better avenues for the lesser known industries, but also give them larger exposure.

“Recently, we rented out our facilities for candle and incense sticks making enterprises. There were about 17 participants and the workshops lasted for five days,” said an official from the scrutiny committee, that co-ordinates and organises workshops. The institute earns around Rs 5,000 from each workshop, rates varying depending on the tenure of the workshops.

