For property taxpayers, Pune Municipal Corporation to provide accident cover of Rs 5 lakh

Soon, owners of residential properties within the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who pay property tax to the civic body, would get a cover of Rs 5 lakh under an insurance scheme by the PMC, for financial assistance in case of accidental deaths.

The scheme, named after Deendayal Upadhyay, is also meant to encourage property owners to pay taxes on time. “The scheme would include cover for accidental deaths, permanent total disablement as well as permanent partial disablement…,” said Anjali Sabane, assistant medical officer, PMC.

The ruling BJP in PMC had proposed the scheme, saying there was a need to provide an insurance scheme to ‘breadwinners of families’. “The PMC has decided to give insurance cover, to those who pay residential property tax to the civic body, to provide financial protection to them… the insurance scheme could be a way to support families after the death of the breadwinner,” said Murlidhar Mohol, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee.

He said the scheme would also encourage property owners to pay their taxes on time, thereby increasing the revenue earned by the municipal corporation. The civic body already provides relief to tax payers if they pay the amount within the first two months of the financial year, and also when they implement eco-friendly measures such as using solar power and rainwater harvesting.

According to the PMC, the insurance policy would provide compensation in the event of injuries, disability or death caused by violent, accidental and external events.

“The scheme will cover any type of accidental death… it will also cover road, rail or air travel accidents, as well as accidental falls, electric shock, snake bite or drowning in water,” said a civic officer.

Sabane said that a detailed business plan, highlighting the proposed process to adopt the scheme, should be given by the interested public sector insurance company. “It should include a mechanism to generate awareness among the beneficiaries and hospitals… as well as requirements for claims documents, the procedure for submitting claims, and the time-frame for settlement of claims. The company should also have a mechanism to ensure proper administration of policy for prompt verification and settlement of claims,” said Sabane.

The PMC has approximately 5.5 lakh residential taxpayers under its jurisdiction, who would be eligible for the personal accident insurance scheme, and the civic body has made a budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore to pay premiums for it.

