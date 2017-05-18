for cancer research: Kansas University to tie up with Tarachand Hospital, ISTRA

University of Kansas Medical Centre (Source: University of Kansas Medical Centre (Source: http://www.kumc.edu

Researchers from the University of Kansas Medical Centre will soon tie up with the Central Council for Ayurveda-affiliated Tarachand Hospital and Pune University-affiliated Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Research Academy (ISTRA), to test the efficacy of bael leaves (stone apple) among colon cancer patients.

“We have discovered a compound from the bael leaves that has cured colon cancer in mice and got a patent this year. Now we want to test that the compound is not toxic and since there is a possibility of curing colon cancer — as seen in mice – we need to prove it in humans,” Prof Subash Padhye, director of ISTRA and a visiting Professor at National Institutes of Health, Kansas University, USA, told The Indian Express.

Prof Shrikant Anant, Associate Director, Prevention and Cancer Control at The University of Kansas Medical Centre said that pre clinical studies have been done and the extract taken from the bael fruit and leaf to treat colon cancer in mice has shown successful results. “We want to now take this powder and test its efficacy. The aim also is to initiate clinical trials in patients with colon cancer at Tarachand hospital,” Professor Anant explained.

Prof Anant who was in the city on Wednesday made a presentation at Tarachand Hospital. “Today one in four deaths are due to cancer and lung cancer is most common among men. There is a need to investigate the role of ayurvedic medicinal plants for treating cancer,” he said.

Well structured scientific studies are being undertaken to study the effects of plants in various diseases. Presently as many as 56 plant based anti-cancer drugs are in clinical trials. For instance bitter melon has been studied for its properties that include anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic and such. However there are several companies selling extracts and we need to understand which ones are the most authentic,Anant added. Dr Suhas Parchure, Managing Trustee of Tarachand hospital said that the project was a significant one and a memorandum of understanding will be signed between them.

