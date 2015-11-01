Following ruckus by security officer, SPPU creates three new security posts

Nearly a fortnight after the ‘drama’ created by the chief security officer in the office of the vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the varsity head has come up with a unique ‘punishment’ for him by creating three new posts which will now head the security services at the varsity, effectively making the old system redundant.

On Saturday, a meeting of the truncated management council of SPPU took place, which was headed by vice-chancellor Wasudeo Gade. It was decided at the meeting that three new posts of director and two deputy directors of security would be created who would now be in charge of the security services at the varsity.

“We have taken this decision as we want more professionalism in the security services at the varsity and revamp it entirely, especially given the way it is expanding. The new posts will have senior professionals either from ex-military or ex-police backgrounds. The post of director would be held by someone of a retired IPS officer level or retired Brigadier,” said Gade.

The decision comes on the heels of the incident that took place a fortnight ago in Gade’s office when security officer Maruti Kedari, who was angered at being denied a promotion, had threatened to commit suicide inside his office.

While Gade was away at that time, Kedari made the threats before varsity registrar Narendra Kadu and later allegedly threatened to hurt those who have been given promotions.

While Gade instituted an inquiry into the incident on his return and promised ‘strict and prompt’ action, the latest move looks like a fallout of the same incident. Though the inquiry is still pending, the move would now mean that Kedari who until now held the post of the security chief would now have to report to three seniors.

Asked if the decision has been taken as a punishment for Kedari, Gade refused to comment and said that action against the security officer is still pending.

