Five wrestlers injured in wall collapse

A 100-year-old wall of Nimbalkar Talim in Sadashiv Peth collapsed on Wednesday afternoon,injuring five wrestlers. They are Sachin Ingulkar,Somnath Nagare,Niting Ingulkar,Krishna Ingulkar and Sanket Jadhav.

Police said Nimbalkar Talim is located adjacent to an old wada,the walls of which were demolished for re-construction purpose.

Due to this,a wall of Nimbalkar Talim lost its support and collapsed around 2.40 pm.

Around 15 wrestlers were practising when the incident took place. Those five injured were rushed to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. A team of firemen immediately started the rescue work.

