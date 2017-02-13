‘No tree will be cut’: Five questions from Vinod Rao, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner

A new lane being laid along Jail Road. Several trees are being transplanted. Bhupendra Rana A new lane being laid along Jail Road. Several trees are being transplanted. Bhupendra Rana

What is the plan to replenish the green cover?

We are not going to cut a single tree. It is not necessarily road widening, but opening up of roads. So (on the R C Dutt Road) the compound walls will be pushed back by three meters to eight meters. It is not necessary that roads have to widen where there are trees. We are creating another five meters without cutting down a single tree and this will be used for cycle track and a wide footpath.

Most of these are banyan trees are several decades old and the identity of these roads. What is the alternate plan?

Not a single banyan tree will be cut in the process of opening of road line… If there are any tree are in the middle of the widened road, we will try to transplant it.

The Jail Road has a unique large banyan tree. How will the roadline come around this tree?

The characteristic banyan tree will not be touched. It will remain in the Maharaja’s premises.

Most of the trees that stand along these roads are old. If transplantation is doubtful, what is the guarantee that they will not be lost?

First of all, we are not trying to have a straight road. This new road is an addition to the city. If the citizens were happy with the existing roads for 30 years , they cannot say that they want a particular straightness to the road. The master plan is the creation of a separate cycle track. This is an opportunity. You cannot have a straight road with trees in the between. But, it can be a cycle track or a two-wheeler lane.

What about the Jail Road part touching the former Shanta Devi Hospital compound?

At the existing Shanta Devi junction, a curve is inevitable. We have to create a 45 degree curve at least. In way of that, there are about two or three big trees. We are planning to convert them into a separate island. For this, we have to transplant a couple of smaller trees. So, we might transplant about 10-15 trees locally, along the same road. Trees were indiscriminately cut in some parts of the city, but it will not happen this time.