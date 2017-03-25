Five-day mass leave comes to an end, resident doctors join duty late in the night

Resident doctors had demanded a ‘written assurance’ in response to their demands. Express Resident doctors had demanded a ‘written assurance’ in response to their demands. Express

Late on Friday night, resident doctors of B J Medical College finally decided to call off their ‘mass leave’ — held to protest a spate of attacks against doctors — and resume duty. Dr Yogesh Magar, president of the Pune unit of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said they had called off their ‘mass leave’ late on Friday night and will resume duty by 11.30 pm.

However, earlier in the day, representatives of resident doctors from government medical colleges across the state met in Mumbai and said they would end the ‘mass leave’ only after they receive a written assurance in response to their demands. “MARD and IMA had supported our agitation, but the mass bunking was done in an individual capacity at all colleges to protest the attacks against doctors,” said Magar.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier called off its indefinite strike after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conceded to a majority of its demands. Two representatives from each of the 16 medical colleges met the Chief Minister and senior government officials, and urged them to agree to their demands ‘in writing’. Dr Ashok Tambe, president of the IMA’s state unit, said all the issues, pertaining to the spate of attacks against resident doctors and private doctors, were thoroughly discussed at the meeting with the CM.

During the meeting, Fadnavis agreed ‘in writing’ to provide 700 armed security personnel from the Maharashtra Police Security Corporation within five days and the remaining, almost 400 security personnel, within 15 days at government medical colleges and hospitals. Pravin Dixit, a former DIG, will conduct a security audit of all medical colleges and hospitals and submit his report to the government.

Interim security measures would be put in place immediately and superintendents of police have been instructed to post armed police forces in all medical colleges. Providing legal help for cross-complaints against doctors in assault cases will be the responsibility of the government. The cost of medical treatment for doctors who face attacks, including those in private hospitals, will be be borne by the state.

A security committee with three resident members will be appointed at each medical college and hospital. An alarm system, and a pass system for family members of the patients, will be put in place, said Dr S S Utture, IMA treasurer who was part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister.

A security report will be submitted by hospitals every three months. The Doctors Protection Act 2010, with a provision of three-year jail term, will be amended to carry a punishment of minimum seven-year jail term, said Utture. No punitive action will be taken against the resident doctors if they join work immediately.

Police meet Sassoon authoritiesMeanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane, who held a meeting with authorities of the B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital and representatives of MARD, said, “We discussed various measures to be undertaken… we have told Sassoon authorities that till the time the state government provides security, we will provide enhanced security and our teams will regularly visit the hospital premises.”

He added, “…We have asked Sassoon authorities to work with us on developing a standard operating procedure on how to respond to such scenarios…”.

