Five-day celebrations to mark Dada Vaswani’s 99th birthday

Spiritual leader Dada JP Vaswani’s birthday celebrations will be held at Sadhu Vaswani Mission from July 29 to August 2 — his birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to give a live-streamed message on August 2. A forgiveness session — The Moment of Calm — has also been planned for the day, which will be led by Vaswani at 2 pm.

August 2 is observed as the Global Forgiveness Day, with 2 pm designated as The Moment of Calm, meant to forgive others collectively. This year, the celebrations are themed — ‘Nothing But Love’. “Love gives… and seeks no return”, said Vaswani. He was born on August 2, 1918, and will be celebrating his 99th birthday this year.

The events to be held as part of the birthday celebrations include ‘Maha Mritunjaya Yagna Mahotsav’ — a 99-hour-long group chanting, which will commence on July 29 and will continue till August 2. Many accomplished singers from Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, among others, are expected top lead the event. The day will also see a kirtan session in the evening.

Vaswani will deliver a motivational talk on ‘Make the right choice’ on July 30, followed by a question and answer session, to be hosted by actor Kabir Bedi. A theatrical performance with meditative mantras by Ashok Khosla, ‘The Quest’, will be held on July 31. On August 1, at 6.30 pm, a special musical on Vaswani will be premiered. All events are free and open to the public.

