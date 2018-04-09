First employment convention: ‘Social sector needs better working style to succeed’

Social sector needs to learn and adopt the working style of corporates to succeed, said Deepak Valorkar, head of the Department of Social Work in Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha. Valorkar was speaking at the first-ever employment convention organised by the Maharashtra NGO Federation at the Vidya Prasarak Mandal Hall in Model Colony on Sunday.

“There are a lot of job avenues in the social sector for youngsters. But, to work in NGOs one needs basic skills, which the current generation lacks,” said Valorkar.

The convention saw participation of about 35 NGOs and four CSR institutes. “Working in any sector requires preciseness, presentation and knowledge of the topic one is dealing with. Besides, best efforts and communication skills are also necessary,” said Valorkar.

Kulkarni also pointed out that there were many opportunities and vacancies in the section, but those interested in working in the social sector do not get proper stage. “This convention has helped such youngsters in finding their avenues. Actually, today, unemployment is not an issue, lack of desire to work is,” he said.

“No work is small, one needs to give their best to achieve results,” he added.

Atul Lahoti, president of Maheshwari Vidya Prasarak Mandal, said if one wants to bring a social change, working with at grassroot levels is important. In a country like India, there are many issues and several NGOs are working at their own pace to solve them. This convention has brought them together on one platform, he added.

“While working in this sector, one needs to keep aside reservations about how much money one would make…,” he said.

Chief Convenor Shekhar Mundada said, “We decided to bring together all the NGOs working in the social sector. For real change, there is a need to channel the funds provided by corporate social responsibility institutes to smaller NGOs,” he added.

