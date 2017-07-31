Firemen rescue two persons in Pune

A part of an old wada in Budhwar Peth area of the city collapsed on Saturday afternoon. Two persons, including an elderly woman, who were caught inside the dilapidated structure, were rescued by the Pune Fire Brigade team. They have been identified as Lakshmi Keshav Pednekar (70) and Mahesh Keshav Pednekar (45). According to the fire brigade, the staircase of Maratkar Wada in Budhwar Peth collapsed due to heavy showers in the afternoon.

Local residents informed the police and fire brigade about the incident. Soon, a team of fire brigade led by officer Sameer Shaikh reached the spot and rescued the two persons trapped inside a room in the wada.

