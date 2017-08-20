Fire breaks out at Kwality Restaurant in Camp

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Workers of the Kwality Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlour, located next to the Kayani Bakery in Pune Camp area, managed to escape unhurt after a major fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the fire brigade, fire was reported at the Kwality Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlour around 4.30 am. A team of fire brigade, including 20 fireman led by station duty officer Sameer Shaikh, along with three fire tenders, rushed to the spot and rescued the workers trapped inside. It took about half and hour for the firemen to bring the situation under control.

Fire brigade officials said that eight workers were inside the restaurant when the fire broke out. Six of them had come out safe before the fire brigade reached the spot. The other two were rescued by the firemen. Meanwhile, cause of fire was not confirmed. Fire brigade, however, suspect that fire broke out because of a short circuit.

