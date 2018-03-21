FIR against MLC: Upper House chairman seeks action against police commissioner, deputy

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar. (File) Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar. (File)

Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ramraje Nimbalkar on Tuesday directed the government to suspend Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hement Nagrale and deputy police commissioner Tushar Doshi, if he had ordered filing of an FIR against the Peasant and Workers Party (PWP) leader and MLC Jayant Patil, when the state legislature is in session.

“I direct the state government to suspend the police commissioner and deputy police commissioner if they have indeed issued a letter to file an FIR against PWP leader and MLC Jayant Patil.”

According to Patil, “ Nagrale and Doshi issued a letter to file an FIR against him while the session is underway.” Leader of opposition Dhananjay Munde also supported the PWP leader. Munde said, “How could police file an FIR against an MLC when the house is in session.”

