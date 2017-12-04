Finally, ‘dangerous’ speed-breakers under scanner in PMC, PCMC areas

Based on Pune Newsline report highlighting the death of a two-wheeler rider due to a faulty speed-breaker, Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil directed Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla to ‘act immediately’ in the matter. (Express Photo) Based on Pune Newsline report highlighting the death of a two-wheeler rider due to a faulty speed-breaker, Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil directed Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla to ‘act immediately’ in the matter. (Express Photo)

AFTER “ignoring” what activists say the “threat” to the lives of road users, especially two-wheeler riders, the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have decided to review the state of dangerously laid out speed-breakers within their respective jurisdictions and come up with speed bumps that do not harm the road users.

“The Speed-breaker Committee set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation which held its third meeting on Saturday has decided to take a hard look at the existing speed-breakers and revise them as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms,” said Rajendra Raut, in-charge of PMC’s road department. On the other hand, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “Wherever there are complaints regarding the speed-breakers creating problems for road users, we will change them..,” he said. PCMC standing committee chairperson Seema Savale said, “Speed-breakers or rumbler in Pimpri-Chinchwad would be set up in a such a manner that they do not lead to accidents.”

The development — which follows a series of reports carried by Pune Newsline since last month — is heartening for two-wheeler riders and motorists in Pune who have been facing the nightmare because of the “abnormal-sized” speed-breakers laid out throughout the length and breadth of Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Not just the size of speed-breakers, civic activists said several norms relating to setting up of the speed-breakers have been flouted by PMC and PCMC officials, with municipal commissioners of both the civic bodies not paying serious attention to the stark danger to the lives of Puneites.

In Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, in first nine months of this year, 175 two-wheeler riders have lost their lives. “Unwieldy” and faded speed-breakers are being cited by the police as one of the reasons behind the large number of deaths. This prompted Minister of State of Home Ranjit Patil to issue directions to Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla to “act immediately” in the matter. She is yet to act.

On Sunday, PMC officials said the IRC was apparently busy formulating new norms for speed-breakers. “As soon as the IRC comes out with the norms, we will also revise the norms relating to speed-breakers. PMC is committed to ensuring safe speed-breakers for citizens,” Raut said. Hardikar said PCMC too was following the IRC norms and would take closer look at the existing speed-breakers to resolve citizens’ complaints.

While the PMC and the PCMC get down to doing a rethink on the state of speed-breakers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ashok Morale said, “It is true that several norms relating to speed-breakers are not followed. For instance, it is very difficult to come across warning boards 40 metres before a speed-breakers in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. They might have been there at a few odd places, but I haven’t come across anyone of them, at least at major chowks,” he said.

Echoing the views, civic activist Prashant Inamdar, who is a member of the PMC’s Speed-Breaker Committee, said, “I too haven’t found signages or warning boards which are mandatory for speed-breakers. If they have been placed, then they might be hiding behind some trees or poles,” he said. PMC officials responded by asserting that there were signages at a few places, but could not provide the exact number of signages.

When asked whether PMC and PCMC consult traffic police before setting up speed-breakers, DCP Morale said, “Sometimes they take NoC from them, sometimes NoC is sought after the speed-breakers have been set up.” PMC officials said it was traffic police which should play active role in setting up of safe and appropriate speed-breakers. “We all need to work jointly to come up with safe speed-breakers,” said Morale.

PCMC standing committee chairperson Seema Savale conceded that the PCMC had not set up the Speed-Breaker Committee. “I have asked road department officials to make a detailed presentation regarding speed-breakers in the next meeting. On both walkability of footpaths and safe speed-breakers, I have sought detailed presentation. And, after this, we will take a decision for constructing speed-breakers that are safe and do not cause accidents,” Savale said.

Inamdar said he has been chasing the speed-breakers issue for too long. “Municipal commissioners and standing committee chairpersons of both civic bodies should play active role in this, otherwise road users will continue to suffer due to haphazard, indiscriminate and dangerously laid-out speed-breakers in PMC and PCMC areas,” he said.

