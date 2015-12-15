Final verdict on Ujani dam row on Dec 18

The Bombay High Court would give its final verdict on the release of dam water from Pune’s dams to Solapur’s Ujani dam on December 18. On Monday, the court directed both the parties to exchange their claims, and asked the irrigation department to provide the dam water levels for both Pune and Solapur districts. It is only after the final order that Pune would have to release water to Ujani dam.

The irrigation department was asked to provide all the details on water allocated for irrigation and drinking in both the districts ahead of the final hearing on Friday, stated district officials who were present for the hearing on Monday. Pune district was asked to release 10 TMC water to Solapur according to an order from the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority(MWRRA) in October. It was later challenged in the high court where the Pune district administration was asked to give their say.

“The HC has asked both the parties to exchange their claims and the irrigation department would have to provide all the details about dam storage ahead of the final order,” said a senior district official who attended the hearing. Pune irrigation officials had contended that there was not enough water in Pune’s dams and the MWRRA order for equitable distribution would only hamper the storage in Pune’s dams. With just about 13 TMC in Pune’s dams and Solapur having a deadstock of nearly 53 TMC, the district was ordered to release water to the dam, officials said.

Pune city, on its part, is already facing water cuts on alternate days and even as irrigation officials are maintaining storage till July, the municipal corporation authorities are not ruling out further water cuts. The MWRRA directive was a consequence of a petition filed by MLA Bharat Bhalke from the district asking for provision of enough water to Ujani to meet water requirements in the district. The directive ordered Bhama Askhed to release four TMC, Chaskaman to release three TMC, Andhra to release two TMC and Mulshi Dam to release one TMC to Ujani Dam.

