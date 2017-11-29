Final call on delisting oilseeds and cereals by next week: Minister of State Sadashiv Khot

Oil seeds in a market. (File photo) Oil seeds in a market. (File photo)

THE STATE government is likely to take the final call on delisting of oilseeds and cereals in the next week, Minister of State of Agriculture and Marketing Sadashiv Khot told the Indian Express on Tuesday.

The state government is holding final discussion about the matter, he added.

Last year, the state government had delisted fruits and vegetables from the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC), which allowed for free trade of the commodities any where in the state.

The government had resisted protest by traders and commission agents who had gone on a three-day strike against the move. Following delisting, revenues of direct marketing and other alternate markets have increased substantially.

Oilseeds and cereals are important commodities with a majority of the market committees in Vidharbha and Marathwada regions sustaining on them.

The proposal on delisting the two commodities has been taken up by the government in earnest after a special study group was formed for the purpose. Director of Marketing (DoM) was appointed as the member secretary of the committee.

The report of the study group was submitted on Tuesday and a detailed discussion about the same was held. Members of the committee said the report has mooted for delisting only after alternate markets are created. Immediate delisting, the report opined, will disturb the financial structures of the APMCs and create uncertainty for farmers. Alternate markets via the Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), creation of proper infrastructure on ground have been also suggested in the report.

The report, it is learned, discouraged immediate delisting.

Khot said the report will be discussed threadbare and a “final decision will be taken in the next seven days”. “It will then be put before the cabinet and necessary legal procedure will be followed,” he said. While the state government has denied any political move behind the decision, opposition parties NCP and Congress said it was a “back door attempt by the BJP to wrestle control of these bodies”.

Meanwhile, markets in Marthwada and Vidbharbha regions strongly opposed the move. Lalitbhai Shah, chairman of the Latur APMC, said the move would mark the demise of the existing APMCs. “There would be no guarantee of payment for the farmers. In the present format, the market committee assures payment, which will be lost if delisting is carried out,” he added.

