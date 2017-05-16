Film producer found dead in Pune: Police book wife, two others for abetment to suicide

Atul Tapkir Atul Tapkir

A day after Marathi film producer Atul Tapkir allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday, after writing a detailed post on Facebook about losses in business and harassment by his wife, police have booked his wife and two others for abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations made by Tapkir in the Facebook post that policemen took Rs 10,000 from him for not arresting him in a harassment complaint filed by his wife. On Monday, Deccan Gymkhana police recorded statement of Tapkir’s father and an offence was registered late in the night.

According to police, Tapkir (35) had committed suicide in a hotel room in Erandwane by consuming poison in the early hours of Sunday. In a post on Facebook, written sometime before his death, he had said that he was depressed after incurring losses after the release of his film, Dhol Taashe, which he produced, in 2015. In the post, he had alleged that his wife and her two brothers were harassing him and his father. He had added that his wife had filed a complaint against him and his father. And the police, instead of taking his side in the case, demanded Rs 10,000 for not arresting him, he had alleged.

A senior officer from Pune city police said that Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had ordered an inquiry into these allegations against policemen from Sangvi police station where Tapkir’s wife had filed the case. An officer of deputy commissioner rank will conduct the probe and will submit the report in eight days. An inspector from Deccan police station said that the offence has been registered against his wife, Priyanka, and two others mentioned in his Facebook post under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

