Indrayanainagar-BalajiNagar: Fight between NCP leader’s heir apparent and Pune BJP chief’s aide

The electoral battle in Panel 8 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has become the talking point of town, as the candidates include Vikrant Lande, son of former Bhosari MLA and NCP leader Vilas Lande, and Sarang Kamthekar, a close associate of Chinchwad MLA and BJP’s city unit president Laxman Jagtap. Both have a lot at stake in this panel and the electoral battle promises to be an exciting one, when each vote will count.

Sprawled across the well-planned lanes and by-lanes of Indrayanainagar and both sides of Spine Road, this panel has an equal number of local voters and those from outside the state. Urbanisation and the proximity of industrial zones such as Chakan and Bhosari has resulted in large-scale migration and expansion of the area. Water shortage, absence of local transport, solid waste management and lack of security are the main issues for local residents.

The panel has been created by stitching together areas like Indrayningar and erstwhile Moshi ward. The NCP has also fielded sitting corporator Sanjay Wable, Savita Zombade and Sonali Udavant from this area. The BJP’s panel includes sitting corporator Seema Savale, Vilas Medigeri and Namrata Londe. Shiv Sena’s panel has Tushar Sahane, Nilesh Mutake, Puja Landge and Komal Salunkhe. A few independents such as Ram Saste and former deputy mayor Sudham Landge are also in the fray.

Due to its population of local and non-local voters, it’s difficult to predict the final outcome of this ward. Earlier, the issue of ticket distribution had turned out to be particularly tricky for the BJP, given the large number of claimants. While Kamthekar was given a ticket at the last moment, Sahane’s claim for the ticket was backed by Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, who had joined the BJP right before the elections. Sahane had later joined the Shiv Sena.

For Lande, this election would be a litmus test, as former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has handed him the task of ensuring the party’s victory in Pimpri Chinchwad. As his son is making his political debut from Panel 8, the party machinery has been activated a long time ago, as Lande has pulled all stops to help his son get elected.

Kamthekar and Salve have been at the forefront of many exposes of alleged corruption by the NCP, and they expect this factor to help them garner the votes of educated residents. Sahane has emerged as the dark horse and is expected to draw a significant amount of votes. Incidentally, Zombade was defeated by Salve in 2012 by an extremely thin margin of seven votes.