FDA members, experts to help improve food quality at SPPU canteen

Even as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has ‘punished’ canteens at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) by ordering them shut for two days in the first week of April after an inspection found several flaws in its operations, the university administration has decided to take matters into their hands. A few days ago, a student found a dead lizard in the canteen food, following which the FDA conducted an inspection of the canteens at the university.

However, since students have complained about the quality of food and hygiene on several occasions, the university administration has finally admitted to shortcomings and has initiated steps towards making a change.

As a first measure, the canteen committee of the university, which earlier comprised just students and professors, is being reconstituted. Vice-Chancellor Dr N R Karmalkar said the new committee also includes a member from the local FDA office. “This is to ensure that if they are on the committee then regular inspections will take place. Compliance is being done to norms like health checkup of workers, food storage facilities, etc. Also, we are going to consult food industry experts,” he said.

In the past, the university officials have visited community kitchens of Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati trust and Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir to understand how mass cooking activity is carried out. This time, the varsity has approached Sarpotdar Caterers, who run the Poona Guest House, said Karmalkar.

“I was asked by the vice-chancellor. I don’t mind providing them consultancy and guidance. In fact, we have a big network and can ensure regular monitoring as well. Right from planning of menu to execution, changes needed in the kitchen to staff training, we can do it all. Fortunately, it looks like the university administration is willing to make changes. We are hopeful that students will get to eat quality food. I have already visited the kitchen and interacted with students, too, informally. Though, as of now, nothing has been formalised,” said Kishore Sarpotdar, owner of Sarpotdar Caterers.

