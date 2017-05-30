FB friend held for ‘marrying teenage girl after giving her sedatives’

Pune City police have arrested the Facebook friend of a 19-year-old girl for allegedly giving her sedatives and forcefully marrying her. (Representational Image) Pune City police have arrested the Facebook friend of a 19-year-old girl for allegedly giving her sedatives and forcefully marrying her. (Representational Image)

The Pune City police have arrested the Facebook friend of a 19-year-old girl for allegedly giving her sedatives and forcefully marrying her after threatening to kill her parents and sister. Police have identified the suspect as Sagar Krushna Lange (33), resident of Vikas Nagar in Dehu Road. The victim has lodged a complaint in this case at the Pimpri police station.

Assistant Police Inspector R R Thubal, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that Lange came in contact with the teenager about two years ago on FB. Police said they became friends through FB and then started meeting each other.

On February 6, 2017, Lange went to the girl’s college and offered her a cold drink, which he had spiked with sedatives, police said. After the girl lost consciousness, Lange allegedly took her to Alandi and married her after threating to kill her parents and sister.

