Father, son duped of Rs 24,558 in ‘online fraud’

A family from Ambegaon Budruk was duped of Rs 24,558 in an alleged online fraud. Posing as customer care representatives of various firms, the suspect allegedly called the victims, a father-son duo, and made purchases at two different occasions. Although the victims didn’t share the OTP, the man still managed make purchases.

As per the complaint lodged by Sanjay Bendre (56) at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, on 11 October 2016, he received a call where the caller identified himself as a bank official and requested him to disclose the OTP received on his mobile phone.

While the victim refused to share the information, sensing trouble, the accused still managed to make purchases worth Rs 14,559 from the victim’s account in Katraj Branch of State Bank of India.

On May 4 this year, Bendre received another call where the caller identified himself as an IRCTC official and asked for the victim’s debit card number, saying that his IRCTC complaint could not be logged in. While the victim did not share the information, the suspect still managed to make purchase worth Rs 9,999. Sub-Inspector Ashwini Patil is investigating the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App