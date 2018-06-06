Farmers’ strike, Day 5: Organisers plan to up the ante, dairies fear disruption of supply

The Mahasangh, an umbrella organisation of more than 110 farmer’s unions, had urged farmers to stop the supply of milk and vegetables to urban areas unless the government agreed to their demands. (Pavan Khengre/Representational Image) The Mahasangh, an umbrella organisation of more than 110 farmer’s unions, had urged farmers to stop the supply of milk and vegetables to urban areas unless the government agreed to their demands. (Pavan Khengre/Representational Image)

Both cooperative and private dairies in Maharashtra are apprehensive about a significant dip in milk collection from Wednesday, which may hit urban centres the hardest. Former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar’s open support for the strike may encourage farmers, who had stayed away from the agitation till now, to discontinue supply of milk and vegetables.

The nation-wide strike, called by the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh from June 1, has so far received a lukewarm response in Maharashtra. The Mahasangh, an umbrella organisation of more than 110 farmer’s unions, had urged farmers to stop the supply of milk and vegetables to urban areas unless the government agreed to their demands. Its demands include implementation of the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission and complete loan waiver for the farm sector, among others.

On Monday, Pawar had not only expressed support for the strike, but he had also urged farmers to raise the tempo of the ongoing strike. Sources in the dairy industry said following Pawar’s statement, farmers and NCP supporters may block tankers carrying milk or stop the procurement at village level.

Senior officials in the dairy development department said if collection of milk in western Maharashtra was affected, the ripples would be felt across the state. Dairy farmers in western Maharashtra contribute more than 60 per cent of the 1.14 crore litres of milk collected per day in the state.

Barring Nashik, the strike has failed to have much impact in wholesale markets across the state till now. Markets in Pune and Mumbai have recorded usual arrivals, with prices remaining within the normal range. However, Nashik’s wholesale markets have seen a significant dip in arrivals, with the onion market at Lasalgon recording the arrival of only 160 quintals of the bulb on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Gidde, the Maharashtra coordinator of the strike, has said the strike needs to be intensified from June 7. Gidde said the farmers had been protesting “as per the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, but were now going to follow the path of Bhagat Singh”. “Our protest will remain non-violent, but we will ensure that the might of the farmers resonates across the state,” he said.

The striking farmers have also given a call for a nation-wide strike on June 10 to protest the government’s failure to address their issues. Abhimanyu Kohad, national spokesperson of the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, said, “On June 7, we will distribute milk and vegetables free of cost to the hospitals… on June 9, farmers will go on a day-long hunger strike.” Kohad said the farmers’ organisations would decide on their next course of action in Bhopal on June 12.

The Mahasangh has also organised a meeting in Mandasur in Madhya Pradesh on June 8 to mark the first anniversary of the police firing last year, which had claimed the lives of five protesting farmers. The meeting will be addressed by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha and farmer leaders from across the country.

On the Maharashtra unit’s decision to chart a separate course, Kohad said state units have been given the freedom to do so. “We will ensure the protest remains non-violent,” he said.

