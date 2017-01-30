Farmers’ Producer companies record: 5,000 metric tonnes of tur daal procured in 110 centres this month

Small Farmers Agrobusiness Consortium has contacted the Mahasangh and mandated it to purchase 20,000 MT of the produce for the 40,000 MT buffer stock planned. (Source: Express photo) Small Farmers Agrobusiness Consortium has contacted the Mahasangh and mandated it to purchase 20,000 MT of the produce for the 40,000 MT buffer stock planned. (Source: Express photo)

In January, Farmers’ Producer Companies (FPC)s have managed to procure more than 5,000 metric tonnes of tur in the 110 procurement centres in the state. Yogesh Thorat, Managing Director of the Maharashtra FPC Federation, claimed procurement centres have stopped the distress sale of the commodity by the farmers in many parts of the state. Small Farmers Agrobusiness Consortium (SFAC) has contacted the Mahasangh and mandated it to purchase 20,000 metric tonnes (MT) of the produce for the 40,000 MT buffer stock planned. FPCs had started procurement centres in the tur growing district, which they are handing over to the SFAC at regular intervals. The procurement centres too, have set up cleaning and grading centres, which helps them in meeting the set Fair and Average Quality (FAQ) norms.

In view of the 20 per cent increase in tur acreage in the state, prices of the commodity has been volatile. Increased arrival has resulted in a slump in prices and the tur has been trading below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,050 in most markets. Low prices had, in fact, led to distress sale as farmers offloaded their stock in fear of further price drop. “We have been purchasing the produce at stipulated MSP and the message has gone through. In many of the centres, the price of tur has increased between Rs 200-300 per quintal at the wholesale markets,” he said.

Thorat said such procurement centres have stopped the distress sale of tur and allowed farmers to stop the distress sale of the commodity.

The records released by the Indian Pulses and Grain Association (IPGA) for the months of October, November and December, showed that more than 24 lakh MT of imported daals had arrived in the country. Masur,Matar and Chana daals constituted the bulk of the imports. Also, sizable consignments of tur daal had arrived in the country. Pravin Dongre, Chairman of IPGA, said in view of the low prices of the commodity in the market, most of the importers would be incurring losses. “We expect a sharp price correction in chana daal from February onwards,” he said.

Dongre added that, in view of the persistent low prices of the pulses in wholesale markets, government intervention was necessary to present free fall of prices. “Cultivation of pulses should be incentivised and a mechanism should be set in place to ensure that farmers get the MSP,” he added.