Pune: Farmers’ loan waiver cause finds support from transgender community

Panna Guru, along with over a dozen members of the transgender community, gathered outside the Council Hall in Pune on Tuesday to join the protest for farm loan waiver. Armed with black and white banners, the protesters had come to show their support for the movement led by Swabhimani Paksha’s MP Raju Shetii.

“Do we not need farmers to grow our food? When the farmers are going through one of the worst crisis of the present time, it is our duty to stand beside them,” said Pannu. Assembled under the banner of Trithiyapanthi and women’s organisation, Panna, along with other members of her community, has started their show of support for the cause last month, by writing letters to the chief minister. When their letters failed to evoke any response, they decided to come out in the open.

A combination of low prices and continuous drought for the last two years have taken a serious toll on the economics of the farmers. As of March 31, 2017, around 40 lakh farmers have become overdue, with the cumulative amount being more than Rs 36,000 crore. These farmers, due to their overdue amount, would be ineligible for loans from any financial institution. Other than Shetti, the Opposition Congress and NCP and Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu have also started mobilising support for loan waiver for farmers.

Like Panna, Chandani Gore had also come out to support the cause. “In case the state government refuses to listen to our pleas, we will take to begging from stores and deposit the money to the chief minister,” she said.

Shetti, while thanking the group, said the time has come for every segment of the society to come out on the streets to support the farmers. “The state should wake up to the crisis and pay heed to our request,” he added. On Thursday, Shetti will hold a rally in Kolhapur to highlight the issue.

