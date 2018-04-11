Farmers’ groups plan state-wide march in June to protest govt ‘inaction’

Farmers staged a protest march from Nashik to Azad Maidan in Mumbai last month. Maharashtra may soon witness a similar protest in June. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) Farmers staged a protest march from Nashik to Azad Maidan in Mumbai last month. Maharashtra may soon witness a similar protest in June. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Maharashtra may soon witness yet another major protest march by farmers, similar to the Kisan Long March that made headlines last month, when thousands of farmers walked all the way from Nashik to Mumbai to highlight the distress in the state’s farm sector.

The CPI (M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Tuesday announced its plans to hold a state-wide protest march on June 1 against the BJP-led state government’s “lack of interest and inaction in resolving issues faced by farmers, one month after they were promised some respite”.

As part of the protest, the farmers plan to gherao government offices and disrupt work. “The government had assured us they would constitute three separate committees that would look into matters such as the loan waiver, implementation of forest rights for tribal farmers and fair prices for farm produce. The government had demanded 45 days… it has been exactly a month, but there are no signs whatsoever that the government is doing anything in this regard,” said Ajit Navale, general secretary, AIKS.

Plans for the protest were finalised at the Sabha’s meetings, held in Mumbai on April 8 and 9, after realising that “no action has been initiated”, said Navale.

In June last year, farmers had staged similar protests, which started from Puntamba in Ahmednagar and spread across the state, demanding the government help them deal with farm loans, poor produce and falling prices.

The All India Kisan Sabha said the Centre had failed to keep its promises. “The government was supposed to constitute a sugarcane price regulatory committee, as well as separate committee of experts to handle issues pertaining to loan waivers… but, nothing has been done,” said Navale.

On whether the Sabha had tried reaching out to government officials, Navale said, “We are always open for talks for the betterment of the farming community. But, the government appointed in-charge and minister Girish Mahajan appears to be eluding our repeated pleas…”.

In the run-up to the protest on June 1, volunteers of the Sabha plan to tour at least 24 districts where farmers are plagued by a number of issues. “We aim to collect signatures of over 20 lakh farmers from 24 districts and also inform them about their rights. We will strive till the government… develops a positive attitude towards the farmers’ community,” added Navale.

