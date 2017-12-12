Farmer suicides cross 900 mark in Marathwada

AS many as 907 farmers have ended their lives since January this year in eight districts of Marathwada. Officials continue to cite the same reasons for the farmer suicides: crop failure and mounting debts.

According to Aurangabad divisional commissionerate, of the 907 suicides since January, Beed district has seen the highest suicide figure of 187, followed by Nanded at 141, Aurangabad 125, Osmanabad 119 and Parbhani 118. Other three districts of Jalna, Hingoli and Latur have registered less than 100 suicides.

Kishore Tiwari, who heads the government appointed special task force, said the farmers were not actually getting the loan waiver amount in their hands.

