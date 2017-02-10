Family outing on PCMC poll terrain: Couples, brothers, sons and nephews in the fray

Ravi Landge; left. Tejaswini Durge; right. Ravi Landge; left. Tejaswini Durge; right.

Senior BJP leader Raju Durge and his daughter Tejaswini had filed their nomination papers from Akurdi area for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation polls. But just when they were on course to become the first father-daughter duo to contest polls from same panel, Durge, on Tuesday, had to bow out of the race owing to intense pressure from the BJP.

“Yes, I have withdrawn from the race… Though I had put in a lot of effort for my ward for several years, the party urged me to withdraw… and I adhered to party discipline,” said Durge. “But I am happy that the party has given my daughter a chance to contest the election,” he added.

BJP leaders such as district Guardian Minister Girish Bapat and Azam Pansare apparently pressured Durge to withdraw his nomination. Though Durge sounded disappointed, several relatives of top leaders from various parties have a reason to smile, as they remain in the fray. Some couples, strongly backed by their parties, are also in the fray. And in one particular case, two brothers are contesting the civic elections from two parties.

The BJP, which is trying to win the PCMC election by campaigning aggressively, leads from the front when it comes to fielding relatives of leaders. It has fielded Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Laxman Jagtap’s brother Rajendra Jagtap from Pimpri Gurav area. The party has also fielded husband-wife duo of Sarang Kamtekar and Seema Savale from Indrayani Nagar. While Kamtekar is a BJP general secretary, Savale is a two-time sitting corporator.

However, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge’s younger brother, Sachin Landge, is contesting from Bhosari as an independent candidate. Though his younger brother has shifted allegiance, Landge has succeeded in getting his relative, Ravi Landge, youth president of BJP, elected unopposed from Bhosari. Ravi Landge is the nephew of BJP leader Ankush Landge, who was murdered in 2008.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has fielded Maval MP Shrirang Barne’s nephew Nilesh Barne in Thergaon area. The MP himself has played a key role in picking candidates for the party. Sena advisor Bhagwan Walhekar’s wife, Mangala Walhekar, is contesting from Walhekarwadi. Pimpri-Chinchwad’s NCP president Sanjog Waghere’s wife Usha Waghere, a sitting corporator, is contesting from Pimprigaon.

NCP leader and former MLA Vilas Lande’s son, Vikrant, is contest from Indrayani Nagar area. He is taking on BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar. Former NCP corporator Dattoba Landge’s wife Surekha Landge, who has joined the Shiv Sena, is contesting from Kasarwadi-Sant Tukaram Nagar panel. Sitting corporator Kiran Mote’s brother is in the fray from the Kasarwadi-Dapodi panel.

Another husband-wife duo, MNS’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Sachin Chikhale and his wife, sitting corporator Ashwini, are contesting from Nigdi. Other couples include NCP youth president Mayur Kalate and his wife, sitting corporator Swati Kalate, who are contesting from different panels in Wakad, former corporator Nana Kate and his wife, sitting corporator Sheetal Kate, from Rahatni, and former corporator Satish Darekar and his wife Madhuri Darekar Thergaon, on NCP tickets.

Besides these, PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy’s son, Ashish, is contesting from Kalbhornagar. Retired PCMC labour officer Subhash Machre is trying his luck from Dalvinagar. Amit Gorkhe, who runs a few educational institutes, has got a BJP ticket for his mother, Anuradha Gorkhe.