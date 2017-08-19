Fake marriage proposal: Woman duped of Rs 14.25 lakh by online fraudsters

Online fraudsters have duped a well educated woman of Rs 14.25 lakh after showing false promises of marriage. The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint in the case at the Samarth police station.

Police have booked two unidentified persons including a woman under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said the victim woman holds M A and B.Ed degrees. She had posted her details on an online marriage portal. In June this year, she got an online friend request from a person claiming his name as Jerry Terry.

The victim woman accepted it and started interacting with this person on WhatsApp. Police said the person told the woman that he was a civil engineer based in UK. He also contacted the woman’s mother. He told the mother, who is 60 years old and retired, that he wanted to marry her daughter and that he would come to India for discussing the marriage.

On June 22, the victim woman received a call on her cell phone. A woman speaking on this call claimed to be a customs officer at Delhi Airport. She said that customs department has nabbed Jerry Terry for carrying 90,000 pounds.

Then she asked the victim woman to deposit money in different bank accounts as charges for releasing Jerry from custody of customs department.

Accordingly, the victim woman deposited Rs 14.25 lakh in different bank accounts. But the woman claiming to be customs officer from Delhi asked her to deposit Rs 7 lakh more. Then, feeling suspicious about the entire incident, the victim woman and her mother filed a complaint with the Pune City police. Police inspector S S Chavan of Samarth police station is investigating the case.

