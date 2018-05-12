Pune: Facing flak over lack of security, SPPU gets 60 special police officers

A spate of incidents in the last few months had raised questions about security, or lack thereof, on the campus. A spate of incidents in the last few months had raised questions about security, or lack thereof, on the campus.

After coming under severe criticism over the lack of adequate security arrangements on its premises, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has hired 60 guards from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. The guards, comprising 50 men and 10 women, have been given powers of ‘special police officer’.

The lack of security on campus had been highlighted during recent incidents such as clashes between students’ groups, ruckus in hostels and stalking cases at SPPU.

The security personnel have been trained in the Range Police Training College and they have the right to arrest an offender without a warrant, said Suresh Bhosale, SPPU’s director of security. “These officers have been trained in the police academy and comprise those who are qualified but have not been selected for police training. They are part of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, which is a government body, and they have the right to arrest offenders and hand them over to police,” said Bhosale.

A spate of incidents in the last few months had raised questions about security, or lack thereof, on the campus. These include fights between two student groups, complaints about stalking, an attempted molestation case and incidents of theft.

With the latest hirings, SPPU now has 170 security staffers, said Bhosale. The officers will work in three shifts while the women staffers will be deployed outside girls’ hostels.

“We hope the presence of the security personnel will act as a deterrent to troublemakers, as they will know that they can be arrested for their misdeeds,” said Bhosale.

