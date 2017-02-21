Faced with identity crisis, transgenders have voting dilemma

Payal with her voter card Payal with her voter card

Payal, A transgender from Parvati was elated when she got her voter identity card that places her in the ‘other’ category. However, since morning the voter slips issued by various political parties identify Payal either as a male or a female.

“What is the point of voting as a male or female when a third gender status has been created by the Supreme Court for us,” asks Payal aka Rahul Khalade. Like Payal, there are at least 10 transgenders whose voting slips do not identify them in the ‘other category’. The Supreme Court had expressed concern over transgenders being harassed and discriminated in the society and in a landmark judgment had created a third gender status for transgenders or hijras in 2014.

“There are a series of directives given to the state government to work towards our social welfare, beginning with job reservations. If I do not cast my vote as the third gender in the other category, then what proof is there that I exist at all. Why should I vote as a male or female,” asks a visibly upset Payal.

Payal, who was born in 1990, was named Rahul Khalade. Rahul’s family was shocked when she preferred to dress like a girl and then changed her name. She studied up to Std XI and had a temporary job as an accountant. “However, the project got over and now I have no job,” Payal said. If I don’t raise my voice as a transgender and cast my vote in the ‘Other category’ how will the government resolve my problems, she says.

Chandani, who stays at Upper Indira Nagar and is a transgender, faces a similar problem She has a voter card that identifies her as a transgender but the voter slip gives her a female status. “We held a voter education camp for our transgender community and even submitted all our documents. The officials have given us our cards that have rightfully placed us in the Other category. Then why have voter slips been issued identifying us as a female or male, There are more than 10 such transgenders from Yeravada, Ramtekdi and other areas who have sent us these complaints,” says Chandani.

The district election office has enrolled more than 150 transgenders as voters after conducting special drives for them in the last year, according to Samiksha Chandrakar, Deputy District Election Officer. Some have collected their cards and others are yet to do so. However, she said, they could cast their vote in the ‘Other category’.

When contacted PMC officials pointed out that they did not have any power to change any of the data in the voter list sent by the district election office.