Facebook Dindi, annual palkhi procession: A virtual walk for women’s issues this year

Facebook Dindi — a virtual platform to share updates about the annual palkhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram — always tries to take up a social cause and encourages commoners to join. Last year, Facebook Dindi had conducted a ‘save water campaign’, which received an overwhelming response.

This year, they have started a virtual movement, titled ‘wari ti chi’ (a journey about her), to discuss the issues faced by women. The issues include: female foeticide, sexual abuse, misconceptions about menstruation, child marriage, dowry, domestic violence, the rights of a widow, women stuck in old customs and rigid traditions, contribution of women saints in warkari community, women empowerment, among others.

The palkhi procession from Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur, is expected to reach Pune on June 18. Talking about the initiative, Facebook Dindi founder Swapnil More said, “Along with providing live updates on wari, we always try to fulfil our social responsibilities through this platform. Last year, Facebook Dindi, in collaboration with the Environmental Forum of India (Baramati), had raised awareness about water conservation. As part of the initiative, we had also carried out land deepening and widening in Barhampur and Karkhel villages of Baramati.”

More, who is the 11th descendant of Sant Tukaram, started Facebook Dindi in 2011. When the IT company he was working for rejected his leave application to attend the palkhi procession, More decided to participate virtually.

“Since then, its popularity has grown several folds. It reaches out to those who cannot participate in the procession for various reasons — old age, physical challenges or geographical constraints,” he said.

Other team members of Faceook Dindi include Mangesh More, Amit Kulkarni, Rahul Bulbule, Omkar Markale, Amol Nimbalkar, Sumit Chavan and Onkar Mahamuni. Talking about this year’s initiative, wari ti chi, More said, “Wari is a fable of struggles, existence, a journey to the inner self, a sonnet of self-realisation and self awareness. This journey has been similar to the struggles and battle women have been facing from the beginning of time. It is the battle of ‘her’.

Her struggle starts from the moment she is conceived, when people try to destroy her existence for want of a male child. From that point, begins a wari – a never ending journey of her.”

