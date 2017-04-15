Extended weekend plans spill over on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, traffic crawls

The Mumbai-Pune lane on the Expressway was blocked near the Amrutanjan Bridge. Express The Mumbai-Pune lane on the Expressway was blocked near the Amrutanjan Bridge. Express

Thousands of motorists took to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday, as they headed to various destinations to make the most of the long weekend, leading to a traffic jam on the E-way. For three to four hours on Friday morning, traffic slowed down considerably as a narrow section of the road got clogged. Officers with the Expressway Control said traffic was about 40 to 50 per cent higher than what is usually seen on Friday mornings.

The Mumbai-Pune lane on the Expressway was blocked near the Amrutanjan Bridge, off Khandala, for most of the morning. The four lane Expressway leads to a two-way in the narrow ghat sections after the bridge.

Many residents of Mumbai had taken to the roads to spend the long weekend in Pune, Goa, Mahabaleshwar, Bhimashankar and Panchgani, among others, causing traffic to move slowly. Anavay Bahulkar, who travelled on the Expressway on Friday, said. “…There was a long queue near Amrutanjan Bridge and the vehicles moved very slowly”.

An officer manning the Expressway Control Helpline said, “Due to the extended weekend, there was a lot of traffic between 9 am and noon. The narrower two-way road, which also has a steep slope, usually slows down traffic. Also, heavy vehicles which are banned during peak traffic hours on weekends were also on the road today, since it’s Friday morning. This collectively slowed down traffic in the morning hours. The situation returned to normal in a couple of hours”.

Pune traffic woes to continue for a month

Puneites will have to put up with traffic hassles at University Road, Pashan Road, Baner Road and S B Road for at least one more month as the pipeline laying work is expected to take time to be completed. The work of laying the water pipeline, from Mutha Chambers on S B Road to CID Headquarters on Pashan Road, has thrown traffic out of gear on the four busy roads.

“We are trying our best to reduce the inconvenience that the motorists have to face. We have deputed extra policemen on the road, borrowing them from other divisions, to make sure that the traffic situation doesn’t go out of control,” said a senior officer with the Chaturshringi Traffic Division.

