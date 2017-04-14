Extend date to submit views on development plan, urges NCP

The opposition NCP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged the state to extend the deadline for submitting suggestions and objections on the changes made in the development plan of the old part of the city.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, city NCP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan said the maps published by the PMC on the development plan of the city are not clear and are in black-and-white format, making them difficult for residents to understand. “Good-quality maps should be made available for the citizens to understand them,” Chavan said, adding there were 851 reservation plots in the development plan approved by the state government recently.

The government has included 270 reservations deleted by the three-member expert committee in the development plan, Chavan said, adding the government was seeking suggestions and objections as it has made more than 10 per cent changes in the development plan.

Many people wished to put up their opinion on the development plan, the MP said, but would be unable to participate unless the government allowed them to effectively study the development plan it had approved. “There have been only 255 suggestion and objections submitted so far, which are very few. Also, the last date for submitting them is April 15. The deadline should be extended,” Chavan said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now