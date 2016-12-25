Chinchwad: Explosives recovered from bus driver’s house

Police have found two bomb-like objects at Vishwanath Ganpati Salunke’s house. Express Police have found two bomb-like objects at Vishwanath Ganpati Salunke’s house. Express

The Pune police have recovered explosive material from the house of a private bus driver in Chinchwad area. The police have identified him as Vishwanath Ganpati Salunke (56), a resident of Audumbar colony in Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad. Police said that Salunke stays with a 28-year-old woman in a house at Walhekarwadi. On Friday afternoon, he consumed liquor and then under the influence of alcohol, he started beating the woman and threatened to bomb her.

A local, who saw the quarrel, informed the police. Soon, a team of Chinchwad police, led by assistant inspector Satish Kamble rushed to the spot. Police found two bomb-like objects at Salunke’s house. The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) was called, who confirmed that it was explosive. Senior Inspector Vitthak Kubde said that Salunke has been arrested and investigation is on to confirm how he had procured the explosives.

Cops produced Salunke before a court in Pimpri on Saturday, which had remanded him to police custody till December 29 for further investigation. Officials from different agencies, including the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have initiated an inquiry into the matter. Preliminary probe by the Chinchwad police hasrevealed that Salunke’s uncle and stepbrother had served in the Indian Army. Police said his uncle is now retired and stepbrother died following an illness. Salunke, reportedly, told the police that he got the explosive material from them.

A police team then went to Salunke’s native place in Jaranda village in Tasgaon taluka of Sangli district and has found another similar object at his house there. Police suspect that the two bomb-like objects recovered from his are used by the armed forces to pass on signals during conflicts. The two objects have marking — “GREN90MK3 LOT611 OK- 10-75”. Sources said these explosives, when explode, generate loud sound along with light, but do not have the capacity to cause big destruction.