Experiments in dining: A conveyor belt with food, a musical note with drinks

Autobahn is India’s first ‘conveyor belt’ restaurant Autobahn is India’s first ‘conveyor belt’ restaurant

The newest addition to uniquely-themed restaurants in the city, Autobahn, takes the concept of bringing something different to the table a step forward. It is India’s first conveyor belt restaurant, where food is brought directly from the kitchen to the table, with no human intervention in between. Autobahn was launched by Anil Lamba, a chartered accountant , along with two of his friends. The restaurant is named after the highway system in Germany and its menu is curated by celebrity chef Sanjay Kak.

“The restaurant is ideal for those who hate waiting for their food to arrive. They can just walk into the restaurant, where the hostess will take their details, direct them to a table, and they can start eating right away. The buffet is a moving one, on conveyor belts, and the guests can directly pick up the bowls and start eating. For those who can wait… they can order a la carte…,” said Lamba.

Autobahn is not a fast food restaurant, but a quick-food one, said Lamba. To make the conveyor system more efficient, the colour of the bowls indicates the category of food — red for non-vegetarian, grey for chaat and salads, and blue for desserts. Another restaurant themed around a unique concept, Music Cafe at Law College Road, is set to complete a year soon. Here, customers can ‘order’ not only food and drinks, but even a piece of music, as per their mood. They are given the choice of 20, 45 and 60-minute ‘combo’ offers, where they can choose the kind of music they wish to hear. It could be a bandish to soothe them, or a tarana to get them going, along with a Malkauns herbal hot tea or darbari sharbat.

Santosh Ghatpande, one of the owners of the cafe and a certified music therapist, said, “We have customised music for stress relief, concentration, anger control and more…”. Cafes or restaurants based on popular TV shows is another experiment restaurateurs have been trying out, with several F.R.I.E.N.D.S-themed cafes opening up in various cities, including Pune. The latest to join the bandwagon is a Game of Thrones-themed cafe in Wakad, named the Cafe of Thrones, which opened about five months ago. Here, a fake iron throne, and swords and flags of warring factions, reference the wildly popular TV series.

“Soon, we will start screening GOT here,” said Indu Bhartiya, one of the partners who set up the cafe. And while ‘pub-hopping’ is not a new concept, the J W Marriott in Pune has now introduced the first edition of its ‘breakfast hopping’. “Patrons can buy one entry ticket and enjoy eating at five restaurants in the hotel, from starters and drinks in the lobby restaurant area to the special fare at Italian and Indian restaurants, and ending the evening with the rooftop pub..,” said a spokesperson of the hotel.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App