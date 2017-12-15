Exhibition of rare coins from today

The International Collectors Society of Rare Items, an exhibition of special interest for collectors and connoisseurs of rare coins, is coming to Pune with ‘Coinex Pune 2017’ from December 15-17.

The exhibition will be open for people free of cost at Sonal Hall, Karve Road, Pune from 10 am to 7 pm.

This year’s lifetime achievement award will be presented to two well-known coin collectors, Pune’s Arvind Athavale and Lucknow’s Ran Vijay Singh.

Visitors will get to see a variety of coins like ancient Mughal, nazarana, error coins, gold, silver and copper “Hon” from the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, among other items. On the first day of the event, the Post Master General of Pune, Ganesh Savaleshwarkar will inaugurate a special cover of Indus Valley Civilisation designed by the Collector’s Society at 3 pm.

The other highlights are a souvenir based on the exhibition, which will be published including articles by eminent experts from all over India, release of a book Paschimi Kshatrapanchi Nani by 17-year-old Ashutosh Patil, who will also give a lecture on coins of Western Kshatrapas and their successors.

Padmashree Madhukar Dhavlikar, researcher and scholar in archaeology will present as chief on this occasion.

