Every experience in life teaches us to be bitter or better… God defined is God denied: Dada Vaswani

“To be able to make the right choice, you must quieten the mind, calm your senses, open your heart. You must practise the presence of God. Every experience in life teaches us either to be bitter or better, it is up to us,” said Dada J P Vaswani, during a function on his 99th birthday. Dada Vaswani gave an inspirational talk in English followed by a question and answer session on day two of the five-day celebratory function, hosted by actor Kabir Bedi along with his wife Parveen Dusanj at the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, on Sunday.

The topic for the evening was ‘Make the Right Choice.’ When asked about the power of prayer, he said, “Prayers open the lid to the unlimited source of power within us when we pray to our higher self.”

On how to define God, Vaswani said, “God defined is God denied, words have limitations but God is something to be realised and not spoken.” On how to deal with negative energy, Vaswani said, “In the same way a watchman does not let a thief enter the premises, one should not let a negative thought enter.” Bedi then confessed to Dada about him having three wives and asked him where he went wrong, Vaswani promptly replied, “In life, we occasionally think that something is not right when actually there is nothing wrong in it. You are wrong in thinking that it is a wrong thing to have three wives, each of your wives taught you something.”

