Enormous water saving possible by simple measures in domestic & industrial sectors

With water conservation being the theme put forth by the Ministry of Water Resources this year,the Pune-based Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS) on Friday said there is huge wastage of water and up to 94 per cent of developed water resources are used by domestic and industrial sectors.

In a report to the government,CWPRS has said that at present water conservation assumes great importance owing to limited availability of fresh water to meet the requirements of future population.

Enormous water saving can be possible by adopting simple measures in irrigation,domestic and industrial sectors,which together utilise about 94 per cent of the developed water resources. The National Water Mission launched on April 6,2011 as part of the national action plan on climate change also emphasises the need for water conservation and minimisation of wastage. As a step forward,the cabinet decided to observe 2013 as the water conservation year with an aim to create awareness, said an official at CWPRS.

He said the water conservation strategy requires a multi-pronged approach including optimum use of available water,recycling and reuse of waste water,and augmentation of using non-conventional methods like rainwater harvesting,artificial recharge of ground water and desalination of sea water.

There is a need to create additional storage capacity and water transfer system from surplus to deficit areas. CWPRS believes that research activities can play an important role in the overall cause of water conservation with specific reference to certain areas of hydraulic research being carried out at CWPRS, he added.

The major research areas of CWPRS which may be of direct relevance in water conservation include accurate flow measurement for water auditing,field efficiency tests for optimisation of water consumption by hydro power projects,enhancing the efficiency of thermal and nuclear power projects to minimise the cooling water requirements,suggesting measures for strengthening and rehabilitation of distressed and old dams to reduce the seepage losses and to have additional storages.

There is also a need for sediment flushing measures in new dams to restore the storage capacity of reservoirs,estimating the rate of loss in storage capacity of reservoirs for long term planning,and management of available volume of water, said the officer.

Meanwhile,the open day at CWPRS on Friday attracted over 10,000 visitors. With the focus on water shortage and water conservation,the open day conducted almost after 10 years,showcased CWPRS work in the field of hydraulic and allied research under the Ministry of Water Resources.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App