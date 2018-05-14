Engineering student dies in car crash

The car rammed into the wall of the grade separator at Pimpri. (Express Photo) The car rammed into the wall of the grade separator at Pimpri. (Express Photo)

A 20-year-old engineering student was killed and his cousin injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into the wall of a grade separator at Pimpri on the Pune-Mumbai highway early on Sunday. Police said the car, driven by the engineering student, was travelling at “very high speed”.

Pimpri police have identified the deceased as Shivam Prakash Jadhav, a resident of Kharalwadi. The injured has been identified as Rushikesh Pawar (20), a resident of Chinchwad.

The police said they were verifying if Pawar, who was occupying the seat next to the driver, was shooting a live social media video of Jadhav reaching a speed of 120 kmph. The police said the car belonged to Jadhav’s maternal uncle who had come to visit his family from Mumbai. Jadhav and Pawar had taken out the car for a drive around 5 am without informing their family members.

A police officer said: “The two youths were going towards Vallabhnagar when a little after 5 am, Jadhav lost control of the car and it rammed into the wall of the grade separator. The car was so badly damaged that the duo could be pulled out of it only after the fire brigade personnel cut the side of the car. They were taken to the hospital, where Jadhav was declared dead. Pawar is critical.”

The police said Jadhav was a second-year student at an engineering college in Pimpri. He is survived by his mother. He lost his father seven years ago.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App