Engg student arrested for ‘attacking’ girl with razor blade

A 20-year-old engineering student has been arrested for allegedly attacking his 18-year-old friend, after she stopped talking to him, police said on Monday. According to the Chinchwad police, the incident took place in Chinchwad’s Patrashed area on Sunday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Avadhoot Anil Raut, an engineering student from a city college.

“The girl and the boy knew each other and lived in the same locality. We have come to know that the girl had stopped talking to Raut after her family asked her to do so. This, apparently, displeased Raut,” said an official with Chinchwad police station.

He added: “On Sunday evening, when the girl was heading towards a public toilet in the area, Raut attacked her with a razor blade on hand, leg and waist. She was rushed to a hospital. She is out of danger now and has been discharged. We have arrested Raut.”

PSI TP Rathod is probing the case further.

