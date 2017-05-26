Encroachments: Civic administration seeks PMC panel’s approval to hike removal charges

Hawkers on footpaths and at roadsides in no-hawker zones and junctions will have to pay Rs 5,000. Hawkers on footpaths and at roadsides in no-hawker zones and junctions will have to pay Rs 5,000.

After being turned down last year, the civic administration has once again sought the approval of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee to increase the removal charges of encroachments in Pune. The PMC anti-encroachment department confiscates the goods and materials of illegal hawkers on city roads or footpaths as well as those causing traffic problems. The confiscated material is returned to the owner after recovering removal charges fixed by the civic body.

“The expenditure on fuel and administrative work for the anti-encroachment drive has been increasing. The PMC also has to manage the expenditure of the special police station and appointments in the anti-encroachment department but removal charges incurred for the purpose have not changed since 2003,” said the civic proposal.

For handcarts, the PMC has been charging Rs 500 since 2003 while it had proposed Rs 10,000 in 2011 and now Rs 5,000 for those confiscated on no-hawker roads and junctions. Similarly, the charges proposed in 2011 for those selling Chinese food, snacks, ice-creams, juice and tea were Rs 15,000 which have been reduced to Rs 3,000.

Hawkers on footpaths and at roadsides in no-hawker zones and junctions will have to pay Rs 5,000 as removal charges, which have been retained as proposed in 2011, while those operating on other roads and junctions will have to pay Rs 3,000 to get back their goods.

For the extended encroachments by owners outside the limits of their shops, the PMC had proposed Rs 25,000 to remove the temporary structure, which has been reduced to Rs 10,000 and for the fixed structure it has been decreased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 20,000.

The PMC has decided to increase the removal charges of broken down vehicles and causing obstruction to traffic. The proposed removal charges on heavy vehicles would be Rs 35,000 as against the existing Rs 5,000. Car and two-wheelers dumped alongside the road would be charged Rs 10,000 as against the existing charges of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

