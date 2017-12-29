Eminent scientist to be felicitated on 75th birthday at Shaniwar Wada

A few private universities in Pune will organise a felicitation ceremony of Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, an eminent scientist, on his 75th birthday on Monday, January 1, 2018. The event will begin at 10.15 am at Shaniwar Wada.

Mashelkar will be awarded the ‘Philosopher Saint Shree Dnyaneshwar Dnyan-Vidnyan-Bramharishi Puraskar’ for his service to the nation in the fields of science, humanities and education.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief guest at the event. Professor Vishwanath D. Karad, founder president, MIT World Peace University, S B Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis University, D Y Patil, founder and chancellor, Dr D Y Patil University, and Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Chancellor, Nalanda University, will be present at the event.

A cultural programme, ‘Vishwashanti Sanskrutik Sandhya’, organised by MIT Vishwashanti Sangeet Kala Academy, Loni, will be held at 5.15 pm. Dharmaraj Maharaj, Godavaritai Munde, Suvarna Mategaonkar and Pt Upendra Bhatt will perform at the event.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App