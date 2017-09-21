Eleven-year-old girl gifts life to four critically ill patients

A green corridor was maintained, from Nashik to Fortis hospital. (File/Photo) A green corridor was maintained, from Nashik to Fortis hospital. (File/Photo)

The lives of four critically ill patients were saved after they received organs from an 11-year-old girl from Nashik, who had died while playing football. Two days ago, she fell unconscious while playing football, and was shifted to Pawar Medical College. She was later taken to Rishikesh Hospital, where she was declared brain dead on Tuesday night. She died due to a cerebral infarct, said Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator, Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, Pune.

On Wednesday, the girl’s heart was sent for transplant to Fortis Hospital in Mulund, Mumbai. A seven-year-old boy, who was suffering from a rare heart ailment, got a new lease of life after the heart transplant. A green corridor was maintained, from Nashik to Fortis hospital. The liver was sent to Pune, where the transplant operation was performed on a 23-year-old woman. While one kidney was transplanted at a Nashik hospital, the other kidney was sent to Solapur.

