Elections elude Pune’s wholesale markets

It has been more than 14 years since the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) was placed under an administrator. Still, the committee has seen little or no movement towards holding elections. This, despite the office of the Commissionerate of Cooperative Elections issuing instructions to the district deputy registrar (DDR) and the district collectorate to start the process for elections. Pune’s APMC is one of the 53 markets in the state that are due for elections.

Situated at the Gultekdi area of Pune, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Marketyard has an annual turnover of over Rs 1,000 crore. It’s a terminal market, with most of the trade being carried out between traders. Agricultural produce from various parts of the state comes here for trading. In the early 2000s, the market’s board of directors was dismissed and it came under administrators. The board of administrators is led by Dilip Khaire. There is growing clamour for holding elections to the market.

The BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state had tweaked a few of the election laws of the APMCs. The amendments suggested that instead of a selected electorate, the board of directors were to be elected directly from the farmers in the catchment area of the markets. This move, it was assumed, would help the BJP government in the elections to the market.

As per the new rules, the DDR is to draw up the list of voters after the villages in the catchment area were identified. However, the voters’ list is still pending. Sources in the cooperative department said there were pressures to avoid holding the elections and continue with the administrator board. Yogesh Pande, spokesperson of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, said the failure to hold elections was “just another trick by the BJP to hold onto the market”. “This is their politiking to ensure that the market remains under their control,” he added.

