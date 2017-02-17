Election Commission’s latest directive: Only one polling agent per party allowed in poll booths

Earlier, municipal corporations had sought clarifications on ways to reduce the crowd inside polling booths Earlier, municipal corporations had sought clarifications on ways to reduce the crowd inside polling booths

AFTER trying their best to reach out to voters spread across larger areas due the to four-ward electoral panel system, candidates of political parties now face the task of keeping an eye on the voting process as well. The State Election Commission, in a bid to avoid crowds at poll booths, has decided to allow only one polling agent for each party, irrespective of the number of candidates.

In a directive issued to municipal corporations, including the civic bodies in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the State Election Commission has appealed to political parties to deploy only one polling agent at each booth for all its four candidates, as against one agent for each candidate.

“Voters have to elect four candidates as per the electoral panel system adopted in municipal corporations. There are a large number of candidates in the fray in each panel and it is likely to lead to overcrowded polling booths due to the presence of agents for each candidate,” stated the directive by the SEC.

The directive was issued as various municipal corporations had sought clarifications on ways to reduce the crowd inside polling booths, it said, adding, “It is realised that the registered political parties putting candidates on more than one seat in the electoral panel can help in avoiding crowded situation by deputing only one polling agent for all their party candidates in the respective electoral panel.”

Appealing to political parties to deploy only one polling agent in each polling booth, the SEC directive stated, “If the political party candidates insist on deputing separate polling agent for each of them, then the election staff on duty should give passes to agents of each candidates but allow only one agent of the respective political party at the booth at a time while asking them to be present on rotation basis”.