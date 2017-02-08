E-Seva centres in Pune asked to go digital or will be issued notices

THE PUNE District Administration will be soon issuing notices to errant Maha e-seva kendras in Pune city and Haveli taluka. The notices will be sent to the centres that have not yet started digital operations, especially those failing to issue e-receipts and continue to provide hand-written challans. There are 213 kendras operating at these two locations, providing various government services to the public.

Though the district officials are yet to trace all those flouting norms, they said a majority of the centres are located in Haveli taluka.

The last meeting with the kendra authorities was held on January 27, during which they were told about the mandatory protocols for operating the centre.

“Despite being repeatedly informed about the standard protocols, we are getting complaints the public. We will soon be issuing notices to the errant seva kendras,” said Additional Collector Ramesh Kale.

The biggest advantage of issuing digital documents and receipts, the official said, was transparency and a record of the services.

“Moreover, receipts once issued cannot be tampered with, leaving little scope for further complications,” he added.

Among the other mandatory requirements include placing of a sign board, informing the customers about all the available services, cost incurred against each service, expected time during which a service will be provided.

“ We are planning to send teams in disguise to keep a close eye on the overall functioning of these kendras,” he added.