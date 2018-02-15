E-registration of properties: IGR files complaint against private firm for ‘breach of security’

THE PUNE City Police have booked a private firm in Ahmednagar for allegedly causing breach of cyber security of the central server of the department. A complaint in this case was lodged by the office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps. Deputy Inspector General of Registration (IT) Prakash Ahirrao has lodged a complaint against M/s S M Computers Pvt Ltd, Ahmednagar, at the Bund Garden police station. The firm has been booked under sections 43A (compensation for failure to protect data) and 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. S M Computers was given the contract for online registration of properties in Ahmednagar through the Integrated Stamp and Registration Information Technology — iSARITA application — for IGR, Maharashtra.

iSARITA was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Pune, to cater to the requirements of residents through various modules. Except for Document Registration, all other modules of iSARITA are accessible to public through internet. The Document Registration module is accessible only to the offices of Registration Department across the state through Virtual Private Network (VPN). The FIR stated that the private company was found violating the terms and conditions of the tender in January 2013. Instead of using secure MPLS-VPN internet connection, it used services of a local broadband service provider at some of the offices of sub-registrars in Ahmednagar and other places, without informing the department, causing breach of cyber security of central server, alleges the complaint.

Investigating officer Inspector (crime) Ramdas Khomne said investigation is on and no arrests have been made in the case. Suresh Kankariya, director of M/s S M Computers Pvt Ltd, Ahmednagar, said, “We got the contract in 2010 and it was over in 2013. We are no longer associated with it. An inquiry is this case is going on before the secretary of the IT department and even the police had earlier given a report that no offence has taken place. It is a known fact that due to the type of connectivity available at the sub-registrar offices, only certain kinds of internet services can be made available. No breach of security has taken place. I am not aware why a fresh offence has been lodged against us. Police or government officials have not contacted us about it.”

