Duo held for duping people in ATM lines involved in more cases: Police

The Pune city police have recovered valuables worth Rs 5.91 lakh from two persons, including an engineer working with a private company in Kharadi, who were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping persons standing in queues at ATM centres in Chandan Nagar area. During investigation, police have also found their involvement in four crimes in Pune, three in Chhattisgarh and one in Beed district of Maharashtra.

Police have identified the suspects as Sayyad Kamlauddin Khan (25) and Mohammed Zisam Siddiqui (26), both residing at Ganesh Nagar, Anand Park road in Chandan Nagar area of Pune and natives of Lalganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that Khan is the mastermind in this case, while Siddiqui, who works as an engineer with a private company in Kharadi, was helping him in the crime.

Police said that Khan approached persons in the queue saying he would help them in withdrawing money.

Speaking in soft and sweet language, Khan took the debit cards of these persons for helping them, but after knowing the pin number, he played trickster and kept the original cards with himself and give back duplicate cards.